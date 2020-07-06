As podcasts have become more popular in mainstream culture, so too has looking at the game of baseball through a mental perspective.
Earlier this year, Eddie Saucedo decided to take advantage of both truths in an effort to improve on the diamond.
The 2020 Oregon High School graduate is the founder of 1houghtForce, LLC and the “1houghtForce Podcast” on Spotify. He started the podcast in January, and created Twitter and Instagram accounts for 1houghtforce soon after.
“I was always online trying to find tips from the mental side of the game, so I thought I should start my own site,” Saucedo said. “I feel like I have insights people would benefit from, and I’ve been able to learn more by talking to professionals.”
Saucedo has built his brand by talking with professional coaches and former players. Among the notables are Justin Su’a (Mental Performance Coach for the Tampa Bay Rays), Perry Hill (first base and infield coach for the Seattle Mariners), Darren Fenster (Minor League Outfield and Baserunning Coordinator for the Boston Red Sox), Matt Talarico (baserunning coordinator and roving hitting coach for the New York Yankees) and Michael McKenry (played seven MLB seasons for the Rockies, Pirates and Cardinals and is currently a studio analyst on the Pirates’ pregame and postgame shows).
Through conversations and his own research, Saucedo models his mental approach after three pillars: controlling what you can control, identifying mental game traps (batting average versus hard contact rate) and knowing who you are as a person.
Saucedo does 5-10 minutes of meditation when he wakes up each day, followed by 5-15 minutes of visualization.
“Slowly doing meditation and visualization is big. Those are so important to mastering the mental game,” he said. “When you really focus, your brain can’t tell the difference between what’s reality and what’s in your mind.”
Saucedo previously played infield for the GRB Rays out of Windsor, but is playing this summer with the Logan Royals – a collegiate summer team based in Logan, Utah.
“I was looking online for a place to play and got in touch with the manager,” he said. “He said I’d have a spot if I wanted.”
A second team all-Badger South Conference shortstop in 2019, Saucedo is preparing for a position change at the collegiate level. The 6-foot, 180-pounder looked at various colleges at different levels, but picked Madison College because he’d have an opportunity to pursue catching.
“I’ve played infield for most of my life, so I feel like catching will really increase my value as a player,” he said. “Hopefully that will get me more looks at the next level, wherever that might be.
“My main goal is to get better every day at executing my process. As long as I do that, I know I’ll be in a good spot.”