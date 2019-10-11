Mayor Aaron Richardson is to honor former mayor Jeanie Sieling and city employee Mike Zimmerman at a reception next week for their community leadership and impact on Fitchburg.
A city email release states the reception is set for Wednesday, Oct. 16, in the Fitchburg Senior Center lower level, 5510 Lacy Road.
The awardees will be presented with their honors at 5:15 p.m. in the Stoner Prairie Dining Room.
The release states Sieling has been an “integral” part of many Fitchburg “milestones” — she’s served on the town board and has also been involved in creating the senior center and building the library.
Zimmerman has served the city for over 20 years. As the Economic Development Director, he has been an “essential” part of the growth of Fitchburg, according to the release.
For more information about the reception, visit fitchburgwi.gov.