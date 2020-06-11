VAHS in-person grad ceremony unlikely
While Verona Area School District staff are still holding out hope there might be enough changes in COVID-19 regulations to hold an in-person graduation in July, their attention has been more focused on the virtual graduation ceremony.
SC staff celebrate last day of school with caravan
Sugar Creek Elementary School teachers and staff drove around Verona and Fitchburg on Friday, May 29, to wish students a happy last day of school. The caravan started in the West Verona Road neighborhood and worked its way to back to Verona.
Board reduces graduation credit requirement
Verona Area High School seniors who completed 15 credits during their time at the school are eligible to graduate this year.
Students collect belongings after abrupt closure
Students at Stoner Prairie Elementary and Badger Ridge Middle School families picked up their belongings on May 20 that were left behind when schools were ordered to close abruptly in mid-March.