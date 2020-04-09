VAHS to give grading choiceVerona Area High School students will get to choose at the end of the school year either a letter grade or a pass/fail grade. The district is also relaxing standards for middle school and elementary school grading.
Board meetings go virtualVerona Area Board of Education meetings will be conducted virtually for the time being, with members using communication technology as a result of the state’s “Safer at Home” mandate set through at least April 24. Previous meetings have live-streamed on the district’s website, with board members and district staff attending.
District extends meals distributionVASD will continue to provide grab-and-go meals for students until further notice, after originally announcing the program would continue through Friday, March 27. Since the original announcement, state and county restrictions have lengthened the timeline for students to return to schools.
Superintendent search postponedThe school board’s decision on selecting a superintendent search firm has been postponed from its original date because of COVID-19 concerns. Still, the board’s timeline on finding current superintendent Dean Gorrell’s successor allows the search to stay on track, said member Meredith Stier Christensen.