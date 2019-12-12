During an afternoon Social Justice Youth Summit session on Friday, Dec. 6, Dr. Decoteau Irby asked junior and senior Verona Area High School students to repeat a word after him, spell it and say the word again.
The word was “silk.” For 45 seconds, Irby and the students chanted, “Silk. S-I-L-K. Silk.”
He then asked the question: “What do cows drink?”
All of the students responded “milk,” only to realize seconds afterward they were wrong, despite knowing the right answer: Water.
It’s that kind of conditioning and mental association that can alter your thinking, Irby said. If 45 seconds of conditioning can make you state the wrong answer, he said, imagine what years of skewed messaging surrounding race can do to a person.
“Think about the power that conditioning has on you,” he added.
Irby, an associate professor at the University of Illinois at Chicago in the Department of Educational Policy Studies, spent an hour talking to students about race. He spoke about how race is a socially constructed concept, the ways institutions play a role in how you see and evaluate race and how it’s been constructed to allow for winners and losers in society.
“You are socialized to believe and to act as though I’m black, and you’re Asian, and you’re white,” he said, talking directly to students in the audience. “We’re socialized to believe that way, and then we’re socialized so well that it becomes institutionalized. We believe it but we can’t even escape that reality.
His talk was a part of VAHS’s second annual Social Justice Youth Summit. The summit featured some of Verona Area School District’s staff, such as district school security coordinator Corey Saffold, who presented on the paradox of being a black law enforcement officer, and district mental health coordinator Andreina Suzie Sainvilmar, who spoke about mental health.
Presentations on topics including race, media messages, Native American tribes, free speech and disabilities were also led by visiting lecturers.