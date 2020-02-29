Verona Area International School students were visited by City of Fitchburg firefighters and representatives from the Professional Firefighters of Wisconsin Charitable Foundation on Friday, Feb. 28.
Two students, fourth grader Addy Roltgen and second grader Stella Roltgen, were honored for their drawings that were featured in the PFWCF's annual fire safety and prevention publication. Two teachers were also honored with a grant for their project, titled "Dual Language Fire Safety."
The grant money given to VAIS educators will be used for a field trip to a Fitchburg fire station, fire safety books and play materials, story times and translation of fire safety signage and resources into Mandarin Chinese.