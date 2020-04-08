Madison Metropolitan School District will be without a permanent superintendent for the foreseeable future.
Matthew Gutiérrez, whom the district hired in February as its superintendent, has rescinded his acceptance of the position, telling MMSD he plans to stay with Seguin Independent School District in Texas to help it navigate the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gutiérrez informed Madison school board president Gloria Reyes of his resignation Monday, April 6, writing in a letter that while becoming the superintendent of MMSD would have become the pinnacle of his career, the personal nature how his role has changed at Seguin made it difficult to leave.
Now, he wrote, he is coordinating services that not only educate but also save and sustain the lives of people in the district.
“This crisis will extend beyond the current circumstances, there will be a recovery period in a community significantly impacted,” he wrote.
Gutiérrez was one of three finalists in January and was selected for his skills as a collaborative leader, according to a news release from the district in January.
The school board will meet in closed session to discuss its next steps, according to a Monday, April 6, Capital Times story, which said the superintendent search firm BPW and Associates has agreed to conduct a new search at no cost to the district.
The COVID-19 pandemic is causing administrators to rethink switching roles in new districts. Roger Price, a consultant for the Wisconsin Association of School Boards, said that two superintendents in northern Wisconsin had declined jobs they were hired for because of loyalty to their current districts as they deal with the fallout of COVID-19.
School board president Gloria Reyes said while Gutiérrez’s announcement was both surprising and disappointing, she understood the timing of COVID-19 made the move no longer an option, according to the Capital Times story.
“As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, educators across the country have been forced to make incredibly difficult decisions, and the MMSD family understands and fully appreciates Dr. Gutiérrez’s decision to continue to support his community, the only home he’s ever known, during these incredibly challenging times,” she told the Cap Times.