The Madison Metropolitan School District has three prospective candidates for the role of superintendent.
They will greet the public three times from Jan. 14-16 at the MMSD Administrative Building, 545 W. Dayton St.
Each of the public sessions runs from 6-7:30 p.m.
The three candidates are: Dr. Matthew Gutierrez, superintendent of the Seguin Independent School District in Sequin, Texas, east of San Antonio; Dr. Marguerite Vanden Wyngaard, assistant professor of educational leadership at the College of St. Rose in Albany, New York; and Dr. George Eric Thomas, deputy superintendent and chief turnaround officer for the Georgia State Board of Education in Atlanta.
The Madison School Board will make a final decision on whom to hire in February, with the goal of having the new leader start in the district by July 1.
The selected candidate will succeed former superintendent Jennifer Cheatham, who resigned last year to become a member of the Harvard University faculty to teach graduate-level education students.
Previously, Gutierrez was an assistant superintendent in Plano Independent School District and was a principal at the elementary and middle school levels.
Vanden Wyngaard previously held the role of superintendent for the Albany City School District from 2012-2016.
Thomas worked with the University of Virginia’s chief support officer for its turnaround program and worked in the Cincinnati Public Schools for almost two decades as a teacher, principal and chief innovation officer.