Board narrows school name choices
It’s down to Nine Springs or Forest Edge Elementary School.
The Oregon school board narrowed the choices for a name for the new K-6 elementary school in Fitchburg to two at its Oct. 28 meeting. Students will vote this month to choose the winner.
Taxes likely a bit higher
On Nov. 4, the Oregon School Board approved a 2019-20 budget is of $29,058, 509 and mill rate of $11.20 per $1,000 property value, down from $11.38 last year. However, increasing property values could negate much or all of the mill rate drop.
New STEAM course fitting right in at OHS
It’s safe to say OHS students have never had as much fun learning as they do now in the space that hosts the school’s sprawing STEAM lab. And in the new course — Art Tech Workshop – students interested in disciplines that previously were thought to be far apart from one another are seeing how it all comes together.
RCI leader excited to work with tweens
They’re not little kids anymore, but they’re also not yet in the category of “precocious teens.”
The lives of fifth- and sixth-graders might not be as simple as kindergartners, or as drama-filled as middle or high schoolers, but for RCl principal Darci Jarstad-Krueger, the fit is just right.