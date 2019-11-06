For a while, social and emotional learning have been separated out from academic curriculum.
Now, they’re being added together at the elementary school levels.
Academics has taken precedence over social emotional learning in the past because of its quantifiable nature, district director of curriculum and instruction Ann Franke told the board.
“You can assess those, you have standards for those,” “Not so much for social emotional learning. It’s been a little nebulous.”
Now, the state Department of Public Instruction has standards for social emotional learning, Franke said, turning it into a curricular area teaching staff can be “intentional” about.
Starting this year, elementary school teachers are giving social emotional learning instruction for 30 minutes a week, Durtschi said, and the district is hoping to add a second tier for the concept for middle schoolers for the start of the 2021 academic year as a continuation of what students learned in elementary school.
Those middle school-level lessons might include thoughts and values, emotions and serious friend conflicts.
Social emotional learning isn’t necessarily a new concept at the schools – guidance counselors have been using similar teaching practices with students, Franke said – but now it’s being integrated into the classroom setting as a part of their instructional minutes.
She said while that’s a good first step, only having 30 minutes a week of social emotional learning for elementary school-age students isn’t enough.
“We’re really trying to be intentional about how do these social emotional standards become integrated into our academics,” she said.