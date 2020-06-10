For much of the year, Oregon High School students, staff, families and friends had circled Sunday, June 14, on their calendars for the graduation of the Class of 2020.
For now, that is all still on hold.
While the year started out like any other, the unprecedented school closure caused by the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect the Class of 2020 as the school year comes to a close.
With hopes of still having a modified in-person ceremony last month, the Oregon School District moved graduation back from June 14 to July 26. The decision was the result of discussions between senior class leaders and school administrators, approved by the school board at its Monday, May 11 meeting.
District officials are also planning for a potential virtual ceremony in case a modified in-person ceremony, such as a “curbside ceremony” isn’t possible.
OHS principal Jim Pliner said dozens of parents had emailed him supporting pushing the graduation date back. He said the district will get more guidance from state health officials in the coming weeks on graduation, which will make things clearer.
At last month’s board meeting, Pliner said another scenario is that in a few weeks, if it’s evident state health officials are on the path to approving large gatherings, the district could again postpone the ceremony to give more time for a possible in-person version. Or if the July 26 graduation is virtual, he suggested waiting until December for an in-person celebration for students.