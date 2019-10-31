If the Oregon school board had its pick, clearly it would be time to order the signage for Nine Springs Elementary School in Fitchburg.
But the vote now goes to district students, who will get a chance in the coming weeks to either vote in their classes or online to put a name to the new K-6 elementary school being built in the fast-growing northern part of the Oregon School District.
Board members narrowed down a starting list of more than 140 names to five last month, and the finalists were Nine Springs, Waubesa Springs, Forest Edge, Harmony Woods and Lacy Woods.
Monday night, that list was whittled down to a pair of finalists, and six of seven members chose “Nine Springs.” The remaining first-place vote went to “Forest Edge,” and it also got four seconds to sew up the second spot.
Tim LeBrun said he had a “strong preference” for Nine Springs, due to its historical reference to the nearby natural feature, and “it’s just a wonderful name.”
Board president Steve Zach said the district will work up “more of a formal narrative” on why the two names were chosen to present, which will go to students.
District superintendent Brian Busler said students in grades kindergarten through fourth can vote by hand in class, while RCI, OMS and OHS students will vote via their school email address.
“We’d like that completed in the month of November,” he said.
District students, staff and residents were able to send in suggestions for school names earlier this fall, with more than 200 entries received. Criteria included not being named for a living person, reflecting the natural area around the school, and being easy to pronounce for students.