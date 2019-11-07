Read these and more Verona Area School District stories at
Enrollment up for fifth straight year
For the fifth year in a row, Verona Area School District has seen an increase in student enrollment. According to the state’s official third Friday in September count, the total number of students within the district is 5,736, 110 more than the year prior. That increase is twice what the district expected.
Verona ranks first in high school grad rate
Out of all of the ZIP codes in the state, Verona’s has the highest percentage of people with a high school diploma. Verona’s 53593 ZIP code has a graduation rate of 98.5%, slightly higher than last year’s 98.3%, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Sugar Creek recognized for environment
Sugar Creek is continuing a winning streak for its healthy school environment and initiatives.
For the second year in a row, Sugar Creek has won a Wisconsin School Health Whole School, Whole Community, Whole Child award, earning a silver distinction.
District working on social wellness plan
In an effort to increase social wellness for students throughout the district, officials are working on streamlining processes for behavior discipline and finding ways to eliminate bias.
New Century launches program
Teachers Emily Utzig and Sue Austen have started service project as a way of meeting one of the school’s overarching goals of service learning and giving back to the community. The The K-1 class has a goal of raising $100 for the Dane County Humane Society by the end of the year.