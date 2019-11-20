For the second year in a row, the Oregon School District won multiple top state honors for its communication.
The district was honored by the Wisconsin School Public Relations Association with a Spectrum Award of Excellence and an Award of Merit for its work in school communications at the group’s annual conference, Nov. 6-8 in Oshkosh. OSD won an Award of Excellence for its 2018 Referendum Communications and an Award of Merit for its 2017-2018 Student Achievement Report.
Last year, the district won Award of Merits for two submissions– its website (oregonsd.org) and a video entitled, “A Day in the Life of a Kindergartener.”
District superintendent Brian Busler said the awards “highlight the district’s value of maintaining strong family and community partnerships and our priority on communicating and working together with our families and the community.” He singled out communications director Erika Mundinger for her role and impact on the district.
“These awards are a positive reflection of the work completed by Erika and reflect her positive leadership on these projects,” he wrote in an email to the Observer. “All of our work is done to support our 4,100 students in a team-based environment.”
Spectrum Awards are judged by members of other school public relations associations throughout the United States, in six areas: goals and objectives, research and planning, execution and evaluation, results, language, and design. This year, 47 school districts won awards, according to a WSPRA news release, “exemplify(ing) the very best communications work in school districts across the state,” said WSPRA president Christina Brey.
“The winners demonstrate the value of engaging stakeholders in order to build community support for Wisconsin’s schools,” she said.