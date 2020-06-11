Virtual OHS Honors Night
With schools remaining closed, Oregon High School held a virtual honors night for the Class of 2020 on May 27. Dozens of scholarships and awards totaling more than $58,000 were awarded to graduating seniors.
Ending on a positive note
Rome Corners Intermediate School band teacher Mary Prior is hanging up the baton this month after 38 years in teaching, including the last 22 teaching band and orchestra in the Oregon School District.
OHS Math Team is state runner-up
In the end, it didn’t quite add up to another state title, but the numbers don’t lie — Oregon High School’s mathematicians are again among the best in Wisconsin.
National Merit scholarship for McGinty
OHS senior Nora McGinty has been awarded a National Merit scholarship through the University of Texas at Dallas, where she intends to study neuroscience this fall.