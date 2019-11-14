It’s Forest Edge vs. Nine Springs.
The winner’s name will be destined to ring through the decades around southern Dane County and the loser a historical footnote.
Though it’s just a name, the new elementary school being built in Fitchburg is big deal for the Oregon School District. And a group of Oregon High School student council members are taking it seriously, as it’s going to be around for a long time.
Student council co-president Jenna Sharkus and several other student leaders have been working with OSD officials to create video to educate students on the naming process, with a goal to vote next month and announce the winner Dec. 16.
In October, after a month of public input on a name, the school board narrowed down a list from more than 140 to a half dozen, later cutting it to the final two choices.
Sharkus told school board members Monday night the group decided to come up with a short educational video “to make sure all students have an equal piece of learning about this project and having their voices heard.” The video will explain why the school is being built, the population increase expected in the area, and some of the school’s energy efficient features, Sharkus said, before talking about the two choices “in an unbiased approach.”
“We’re making sure both are explained equally,” she said. “(We’ll) talk about the importance of everyone using their voice. We think this is a great opportunity.”
She said the video project is in the planning phase, with script writing, production and editing scheduled for Nov. 20-26.
Student voting is planned for Dec. 2-11, with K-4 students voting in their classes and grades 5-12 students electronically.
District superintendent Brian Busler reminded people at the board meeting of the recent anniversary of the successful referendum that funded the school, on Nov. 6, 2018.
“One day and five years ago,” he said. “And as you can see the building growing and being built, you can just sense the transformational nature that school will have on our greater school community,”
School districts “don’t have the opportunity to build a school very often,” Busler said.
“Our last school was RCI (Rome Corners Intermediate School – 2001), and I still find myself referring to that as the ‘new’ school,” he quipped. “It’s a wonderful gift the community has given our students for years and decades ahead.”