Oregon School District
The Oregon school board voted unanimously Monday, April 27, to have Steve Zach lead the group for another year.
It’ll be Zach’s last year as board president, he said, as he doesn’t plan to run again next spring.
A 1973 Oregon High School graduate, Zach has been elected to the board since 1999, and has been its president since a narrow 4-3 victory over previous president Charles Uphoff in 2016. The news that he didn’t plan to return in 2021 wasn’t particularly surprising, as Zach had signaled in the past year or so his time leading the board was winding down.
At Monday night’s annual board reorganizational meeting, he thanked fellow members for their confidence and said he looks forward to the next year, the final one of his most recent three-year term.
“I really look forward to working with the board for another year, and I’m excited to welcome (newly elected members) Heather (Garrison) and Kevin (Mehring) to the board,” Zach said. “We’ve had a great past several years … working through a lot of issues, and this is going to be an exciting year as we come out of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Former treasurer Tim LeBrun will succeed Troy Pankratz as vice-president after he was the only person nominated – by Pankratz. Krista Flanagan will remain the clerk, while Pankratz will succeed LeBrun as treasurer.
Zach congratulated LeBrun on his new role as vice-president.
“My intent is to involve you significantly in terms of leadership roles with the board as we work through a transition from Dr. (Brian) Busler to Dr. (Leslie) Bergstrom,” he said.