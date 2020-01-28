Matthew Gutiérrez will be the next superintendent of the Madison Metropolitan School District.
The Board of Education selected Gutiérrez on Friday, Jan. 24, after bringing the district’s three finalists to Madison the week prior for a “Day in the District,” with public input sessions each night.
A news release on the district’s website said Gutiérrez is a “collaborative leader” who is devoted to academic success for all students.
During his public session earlier this month, Gutiérrez said he would commit to the district’s Strategic Framework and would be “a champion for every single student and a uniter who will bring the community together toward a common purpose – that being to serve students.”
Gutiérrez has been the superintendent for the Seguin (Texas) Independent School District since 2017 and will start with MMSD on June 1, 2020.
He was previously the deputy superintendent for the Plano Independent School District. He began his career in education as a middle school English language arts teacher and a principal for elementary and middle schools.