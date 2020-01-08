District superintendent Dean Gorrell will retire at the end of June 2021.
The Verona Area School District made the announcement just before noon on Wednesday, Jan. 8, after Gorrell informed the board of his retirement.
There’s still 18 months until Gorrell’s retirement, which he said in the news release he’s purposefully doing to allow the school board “ample time” to find a new superintendent and include staff, students, families and the community in the process.
Gorrell has been with the district for 15 years and started in July 2005. His final year will see the district move into a new Verona Area High School building and new attendance boundaries take effect for its four neighborhood elementary schools and two middle schools.
Serving the district’s children has been a “privilege,” Gorrell said in the release.
“By the time of my retirement, I will have shaken the hand of over 6,000 VAHS graduates,” he said. “Some of those early graduates now have children of their own in VASD. Few superintendents get to experience that.”
Two neighboring districts are also undergoing superintendent searches. Madison Metropolitan School District is in the process of having its three finalists meet the public next week, and Oregon School District’s Brian Busler, a former VASD employee, will retire at the end of this year.