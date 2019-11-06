As Oregon athletic programs continue to grow, a large source of financial support for the activities will return for its second straight year.
The Oregon Athletic Booster Club will put on its Panther Pride fundraiser at The Legend at Bergamont golf club from 7-10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15. The event, which is for people 21 years and older, will feature a cash bar and appetizers, along with a silent auction and raffle prizes.
Money raised will help Oregon Boosters Club pay for future athletic facilities, new equipment and expendable supplies.
To register for the fundraiser, visit oregonboosters.com.
Admission is $25 a person.
For information, call Oregon Boosters at 835-9232.