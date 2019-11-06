While the Oregon Village Board and Oregon School District continue to work on a new contract that would keep a police presence at the high school, both groups are holding informational meetings on an issue that’s stirred some disagreement.
OSD officials have scheduled a “Schools Resources Officer (SRO) informational session” for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14 at the district’s Innovation Center at Oregon High School., 456 N. Perry Pkwy. There, district officials are set to give a presentation, with time set aside for questions and feedback.
According to information mailed last week to parents, people are invited to learn about “the role of SRO in schools (primarily OHS), Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction SRO agreement (and) student interviews.”
The current agreement dating back to last school year remains in effect until Dec. 31.
District superintendent Brian Busler told the Observer in an email “it is our collective goal to have an SRO agreement.”
“It is important to hear the voices of our parents and factor them into the SRO agreement,” he wrote. “To be successful, we need the support of parents, our district, and the Village of Oregon.”
That meeting will follow the second of two village-hosted public sessions on the SRO agreement. The first was Saturday, Oct. 30, and another session set for Monday, Nov. 4, was rescheduled to 11:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11 at village Hall.
This information-gathering phase is the latest in a stalemate on the issue that began in earnest in August, when the Village Board approved a contract establishing a five-member group to examine the SRO program by Dec. 1.
The next week, school board members rejected it, citing concerns about two provisions in particular: one that provided for an assault rifle to be kept on OHS school grounds, and another some felt didn’t put enough emphasis on the officer’s role as an educator.
About a dozen people signed up to speak at an Aug. 26 school board meeting, some expressing reservations about contract language that would allow the officer to interrogate or interview students ages 14 and older without the presence of parents or legal guardians. Others, like Nathan Johnson, speaking on behalf of the Oregon Education Association, said the group “strongly opposes” having a rifle at the SRO’s office in OHS.
Since then, village and school district officials have continued to work on a new agreement for the officer to be stationed at OHS for the 2019-2020 school year.