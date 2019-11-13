Equity has been a point of emphasis at the Oregon School District in the past few years, and board members heard Monday night about efforts to engage OSD staff, students and parents on equity issues.

“Our work with equity is really never over,” said district director of student services Candace Weidensee, who announced the district’s partnership this year with the Madison-based Nehemiah Center of Urban Development, to work with staff on equity based professional development. In August, the district hosted Gloria Ladson-Billings from University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Department of Curriculum and Instruction to present and work with staff.

OSD deputy superintendent Leslie Begstrom, who will be taking over as superintendent in July, said the district has also been “working harder to engage students and parents” on equity issues.

She said in April, the district sent its first cohort of around a dozen students to the Dane County Equity Consortium Student Workshop.

The students later met with Bergstrom, OSD superintendent Brian Busler and Oregon High School principal Jim Pliner about what they learned and what changes they’d suggest.

“They really were honest and open and assertive, related to what they wanted to see in the schools,” Bergstrom said. “I think the more we listen, the more we will learn.”

On Oct, 25, the OHS Gay Straight Alliance worked with a district teacher to lead a learning session for staff, Bergstrom said.

“We’re providing as many opportunities as we can to continue to learn from our students,” she said. “(This) is another example of our students teaching us.”

The district will next be partnering with Nehemiah to “take the next steps with parents,” Bergstrom said, co-facilitating a K-12 group of parents of students of color and a community forum early next year.

State: OSD ‘exceeds expectations’

Once again, the Oregon School District has gotten good grades.

The district scored a 79.2 in its annual “report card” grade from the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, placing it once again in the “exceeds expectations” category. The report was released Nov. 12.

The score, given for 2018-19 school year performance, continues a recent trend of improvement in the report card grades for the district, eclipsing the previous year’s mark of 78.7. OSD scored a 78.6 for the 2016-17 school year.

For the second year in a row, Brooklyn Elementary School tallied the highest score in the district, with an 86.5 score topping last year’s mark of 86.2. That set it in the “Exceeds expectations” category, the only school to reach that designation, with Prairie View Elementary at 82.9 barely missing the 83 percent needed.

Netherwood Knoll Elementary rated a “Meets expectations” at 70.6, with Oregon Middle School (74.5) and Oregon High School (80.5) rated “Exceeds expectations.”

District superintendent Brian Busler said the report card is one way for district educators to “understand areas of strengths and opportunities for continued student growth.”

“We are very proud of our students and their achievements,” he wrote the Observer in an email Tuesday. “While our state report cards are very strong, there is much more to a student’s education and learning than a single school-wide score.”