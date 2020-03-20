Verona Area School District is adding two more meal pick-up locations for students starting Monday, March 23.
Those two new locations are the New Fountains Apartments tennis court area off of Williamsburg Way in Fitchburg and Hometown Junction Park off of Main Street in Verona. Both of those locations will be serving free grab-and-go lunch and breakfast meals from noon to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday for students ages 18 and younger. Students can have parents pick up meals for them, and no school ID numbers are required.
The three original locations, at Harriet Park in Verona, and Stone Crest and Nakoma Heights apartment complex community rooms in Fitchburg, will continue to serve meals from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday.
The district is providing meals for students through the duration of spring break as a response to a state mandate that has closed schools indefinitely as a means of reducing the spread of the COVID-19 illness. Meal handouts started this week as the district pivoted to virtual learning for students.