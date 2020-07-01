Members of the Madison Metropolitan Board of Education have unanimously agreed to terminate the district’s School Resource Program contract with the Madison Police Department.
The vote, held on Monday, June 29, removes police officers from the district’s four comprehensive high schools immediately, according to a Capital Times story. When the board approved the contract last June, it was done on a 4-3 vote, with current board members Ananda Mirilli, Nicki Vander Meulen and Ali Muldrow voting against it.
Board member Cris Carusi and board president Gloria Reyes, a former police officer, changed their vote from the year prior, according to the Capital Times story.
City of Madison mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway has voiced support for ending the SRO contract with the district, and 12 of 20 of the city’s alders have sponsored the resolution to end it, the Capital Times story reported. The Common Council is expected to review the resolution July 14.
Activists, including the Freedom Inc. Youth Squad, have been petitioning the school board for years to remove police from Madison’s high schools. Police have had a presence in the district’s four high schools since the 1990s.