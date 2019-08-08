The Oregon Straw Hat Players tackles Dane County’s inaugural amateur theater production of “Titanic- The Musical,” and 12 year old, Fitchburg-native Erica Briski plays a first-class child.
Performances run at various times Saturday, Aug. 10, through Saturday, Aug. 17, at the Oregon Performing Arts Center, 456 N. Perry Pkwy. Ticket prices are $17, $15 for seniors and $12 for students.
This is Briski’s eighth production with the OSHP; She has been acting since she was six years old.
“It’s very, very fun,” Briski said. “I like singing and I love all the music. I love everybody and I just love everything about it.”
The musical focuses largely on the human impacts of the April 15, 1912, disaster of which 1,500 people died. The play follows stories of the people aboard the ship including the owner, designer, captain, crew and passengers. Director Sami Elmer Kapusta said the play touches on gender roles, class and the progress of technology.
“Theater goers should know there are no Jack and Rose, and Celine Dion’s ‘My Heart Will Go On’ is not featured in the score” the news release said. ‘What they will experience is an inspiring musical about the famous doomed ship.”
“Titanic, The Musical” won five Tony awards in 1997, according to the news release. The production at OSHP will have a roughly 20 member orchestra to play the music, which director Sami Elmer Kapusta describes as modern, yet classical and syntagmatic.
“Hands down my favorite part of the play is the music,” said Elmer Kapusta. “There are scenes with dialogue but there is almost never a time where you don’t hear music.”
The majority volunteer cast, crew, staff and orchestra is comprised of nearly 100 participants of all ages from Brooklyn, Madison. McFarland, Mount Horeb, Oregon and Stoughton.
For information, visit oshponline.org.