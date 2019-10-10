In honor of National Fire Prevention Week, the Fitchburg fire department plans to host their annual open house 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 12.
The event takes place at Fire Rescue Station 1, 5791 Lacy Road. Chief Joe Pulvermacher said it is a great time for community members and firefighters to come face to face.
“Prevention isn’t necessarily something we should limit to one week a year, but this is a significant time in fire service history … where we can talk about the importance of fire safety,” he said.
Referring to the Great Chicago Fire and Wisconsin’s Peshtigo fire which set ablaze cities in 1871, Pulvermacher said this is a time to spotlight fire safety on a national level.
Organizers plan to hand out fire prevention pamphlets and flyers, there will be display boards with information about what firefighters do on scene, and organizations such as Safe Kids of Madison, Swim West and local insurance companies plan to be present.
Children have the opportunity to practice safety drills in the fire safety house - an imitation home set on a trailer that produces fake smoke that allows kids to navigate through rooms and practice escape routes.
Pulvermacher said there will also be plenty of fun activities for kids intertwined with educational material. Sparky the fire dog plans to make an appearance, along with equipment demonstrations and of course fire engine rides.
For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page by searching “Fitchburg Fire Dept Annual Open House” or by calling the department at 278-2980.