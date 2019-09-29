A 22 year old woman is facing first-degree attempted homicide charges after three people were shot on the 2100 block of High Ridge Trail just before noon Sunday.
The woman, Shaquita Lee, of Fitchburg, shot a 21 year old woman, who sustained life-threatening injuries, and a 49 year old woman, who later arrived at a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The incident is believed to have stemmed from a feud related to a family matter, the release said, and is not random.
Police are also interviewing a 28 year old male who was at the scene Sunday who is believed to have fired additional shots, a news release from the department said.
Police responded to a report of shots fired Sunday, finding two people with gunshot wounds in a parking lot upon arrival, according to a news release from the department. Lee was one of those two people found with a gunshot wound in the parking lot, and was arrested following her discharge from the hospital.
Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to call the Fitchburg police at 270-4300, or Madison Crime Stoppers at 266-6014.