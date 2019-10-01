A 16 year old boy was arrested after police received a report of two “suspicious” men walking on a homeowner’s property early Tuesday morning.
Police received the report just before 3 a.m., according to a Fitchburg Police Department news release, where the caller witnessed seeing two men walking around a vehicle in his driveway on his security camera. An officer found the two on Yarmouth Greenway, where they ran from the police. A K-9 track proved to be unsuccessful.
A 16 year old suspect was later arrested on a preliminary charge of resisting an officer and was taken to the Juvenile Reception Center. The other person is still at large, the release said.
While investigating, police found that an unspecified number of thefts and burglaries had occurred in the area of Hartwicke Drive, Yarmouth Greenway and Portaligton Lane.
Police are encouraging residents in the affected areas to check their security camera footage to see if the burglars can be seen. Both burglars are described in the release as black males, one of whom was wearing a blue zip-up hooded sweatshirt and distressed jeans, and the other had a black jacket, khaki shorts and white shoes.