Election Day continued as planned Tuesday, April 7, despite the ongoing threat of COVID-19.
In Fitchburg, a steady stream of people walked into the city’s four polling places to vote in person, while others placed their absentee ballots in the drop box at City Hall. Voters, many of them wearing masks, stayed six feet apart while poll workers administered the election and counted absentee ballots behind shields of plexiglass.
Sanitizing was a common sight at the polls – after checking in, voters were asked to use hand sanitizer, and tables and machines were wiped down regularly.
As of 8 a.m. Tuesday, city clerk Tracy Oldenburg had yet to count all of the votes, both in-person and absentee ballots. Counting and reporting votes is normally done after all polls close on election day, but with the court ruling that prevents results from being published before April 13 at 4 p.m., that work wasn’t done by poll workers on Tuesday.
In an effort to halt the possible spread at voting sites of the novel coronavirus, which causes the highly contagious COVID-19 illness, Gov. Tony Evers issued Executive Order No. 74 on Monday, April 6, which would have postponed the election until June 9. But by late afternoon that same day, the Wisconsin Supreme Court had overturned the order on a 4-2 vote, stating that Evers lacked the authority to move the vote on his own.
More changes came that evening when the U.S. Supreme Court overruled a previous extension of the absentee ballot deadline by a federal judge. That extension would have allowed state clerks to accept ballots postmarked or returned at any time up to 4 p.m. on April 13.
After the 5-4 court ruling, absentee ballots had to be postmarked or hand-delivered to municipal clerks by the close of polls at 8 p.m. April 7. But, many Wisconsinites had yet to receive their ballots due to a slowed postal system. In her dissent, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg said of these voters, “Either they will have to brave the polls, endangering their own and others’ safety. Or they will lose their right to vote, through no fault of their own."
In their opinion, the majority wrote that, “when a lower court intervenes and alters the election rules so close to the election date, our precedents indicate that this court, as appropriate, should correct that error.”
Monday’s chaos only made the task of planning for the election more difficult for municipal clerks. In the weeks prior to the election, fears about COVID-19 caused thousands of poll workers to cancel their scheduled shifts.
Many of those poll workers, who volunteer to do tasks such as checking voter registration on Election Day, are older than 65, putting them in the high-risk category for severe infection from COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus outbreak, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Because of the shortage of poll workers, which in many areas across the state reached a critical level – some polling places were consolidated.
On a press call with the Wisconsin Elections Commission on Monday, administrator Meagan Wolfe said those who voted Tuesday would encounter some changes. Measures taken would vary somewhat from polling site to polling site, but might include tape indicating where people should stand for proper social distancing, hand sanitizing and new procedures for checking photo IDs.
“You’ll see social distancing built in at every step of the process,” Wolfe said.
Wolfe said voters should be prepared to follow the instructions of poll workers when they arrive at the sites.
Other notable changes to typical Election Day sights included the presence of members of the Wisconsin National Guard at some polling sites. They would be filling in for volunteers who canceled, Wolfe said on Monday, and would be in plain clothes and serving in the communities they are from.
No results will be released until Monday, April 13. The Wisconsin Elections Commission has stated that voters requested a record high number of absentee ballots this year – more than 1 million statewide a week before the election.