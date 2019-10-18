Expect delays this weekend near the Verona Road corridor.
Starting 8 p.m. Friday Oct. 18, construction crews are scheduled to do work on ramp connections between McKee Road and Williamsburg Way.
The work is scheduled to be completed by 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21, though it is weather dependent; if weather delays the closure, the alternate time is next weekend.
Backups and delays are expected through the weekend, according to an email from state Department of Transportation communications manager Steven Theisen.
This is a remaining piece of the work required to open all three newly paved lanes between McKee and Williamsburg, which is scheduled for early November. The entire project is set to be completed in the fall of 2020.
For information about the project, visit veronaroadproject.gov.