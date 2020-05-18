A Verona 15 year old has been charged with felony first-degree intentional homicide and attempted armed robbery in connection with the Aug. 25, 2019, death of a 17 year old.
Myjee T. Sanders was arrested for the murder of Shay Watson at Watson’s home in Fitchburg after an informant told City of Fitchburg police that he was present when Watson was shot, according to a May 18 story from the Wisconsin State Journal. The Press has chosen to name the juvenile because of the severity of the crime.
Watson, a former Verona Area High School track athlete and football player, was planning to transfer to Madison West High School this year.
A request for the criminal complaint related to Sanders’ arrest had not yet been returned by Monday, Aug. 18. Dane County Circuit Court’s normal in-person records request process in unavailable because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sanders’ bail was set at $500,000 during his initial hearing Monday, May 18, which was held by video conference because of COVID-19 restrictions, according to online court records. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 28.
According to the State Journal story, Sanders had gone to Watson’s Lyman Lane home with the informant, identified only by the initials JDN, and the two had been granted entry into the attached garage. Once inside, the story states, Sanders tried to grab a bag of marijuana from Watson, and as the two struggled, Sanders pulled out a gun and shot Watson in the head.
In the criminal complaint, it states that Watson’s phone, which was found at the scene, showed he had been selling marijuana using the app Snapchat the day he died, according to the State Journal story. Phone records showed Watson and Sanders had communicated earlier in the day prior to his death.
Sanders was arrested after Fitchburg police interviewed JDN May 4 at LaSalle County Jail in Illinois. During the interview, the State Journal reported, JDN admitted to being present when Sanders shot Watson.
JDN had been arrested after a high-speed chase in LaSalle County in early May after police attempted to serve him warrants for missed court appearances.