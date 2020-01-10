The UW Credit Union on McKee Road was robbed just before 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9.
A man showed the teller a gun and demanded money, a news release from the Fitchburg Police Department stated. The robber fled the credit union on foot after an employee gave the man an undisclosed amount of money.
None of the employees or the patrons inside the credit union was injured.
The robber remains unidentified, and a police investigation is ongoing, the release stated. No description was given as of Friday morning.
To contact the police department, call 270-4300. Anonymous tips can be submitted to 270-4321.