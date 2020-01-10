Verona, WI (53593)

Today

Cloudy with light freezing rain expected. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 70%..

Tonight

A wintry mix this evening will transition to mainly snow overnight. Low 23F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Higher wind gusts possible.