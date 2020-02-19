Randy Udell and Scott Lehmann will move on to the April 7 election for City of Fitchburg’s District 4 seat.
The two advanced from the primary election held on Tuesday, Feb. 18, where they edged out candidate Marc Jones. Udell received 45% of the votes from the district, with 507, and Lehmann received 31.3%, with 353 votes.
Jones received the remaining 21.3% of votes, with 262 people casting their ballots for him.
Udell, a retired AT&T engineer who volunteers as the treasurer for the state Democratic Party, said he’s running for the seat because he wants to be a forward-thinking leader for the district. Udell said he and other residents of his district are concerned about climate change and the impact it’s having on the rural areas of Fitchburg, and he’s also concerned with fiscal responsibility.
Lehmann, a crime scene investigation detective for the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, also serves on the Agriculture and Rural Affairs committee, and he has volunteered as a coach and as a part of the leadership board for his childrens’ football program.
Lehmann said he’s concerned about road conditions and construction timelines in the city, as well as stormwater management and flooding in the Lake Barney area on the southern border with Oregon.
The winner of the April 7 election will get a two-year seat. The incumbent, Janell Rice, who won a one-year seat last April, declined to run again, citing a family matter as her reason for not running.