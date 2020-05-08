Two residents have been displaced from their homes after a garage structure fire on the 3100 block of S. Seminole Highway Thursday evening.
According to a news release from the Fitchburg Fire Department, the fire resulted in no injuries, and the residents have been put in contact with the American Red Cross to receive assistance as needed.
But damage to the residences may cost upwards of $200,000, according to the release.
At approximately 8:15 p.m. Thursday, May 7, the department received a report of a fire on South Seminole Highway, the release states.
Neighbors and witnesses who called 911 said they saw flames and smoke, possibly coming from a garage unit located on the ground level of a multi-residential building.
Fitchburg firefighters were able to see heavy smoke, and called for mutual aid from nearby fire departments.
Upon arrival, firefighters dealt with heavy flames and smoke coming from an attached garage that extended into the second floor of the building.
The release states crews were rapidly able to extinguish the flames within 30 minutes.
The affected building is a two-unit apartment complex, the release states, with the apartment where the fire started receiving heavy fire and smoke damage, and is uninhabitable. The adjoining unit only has smoke damage, the release states.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the department, according to the release.
Mutual aid was provided by fire departments from Verona, Oregon, City of Madison, Town of Madison and McFarland. Fitchburg police and Fitch-Rona EMS were also on the scene to assist.