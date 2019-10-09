City of Fitchburg
The only changes coming to trash collection services for the next four years will be the cost.
The Fitchburg Common Council approved a contract with Pellitteri Waste Systems on Tuesday, Sept. 24. The major terms of the contract are mostly the same as the previous contract: unlimited recycling and 14 brush pickups a year.
The city had considered adding two bulk pickup collections per year at a cost of $9 per household and reducing the number of brush collections.
Refuse and recycling collection is set to increase by $36 per household next year, from $144.10 to $181, with the cost continuing to increase each year until 2024, when it will be more than $200 a year. The increase is partly due to increased costs for recycling, as China has stopped accepting plastic waste from the United States.
The council had sent the contract back to the Resource Conservation Commission in August to answer questions about the environmental impact of the bulk collection services and how frequently brush pickup was used.
Ald. Sarah Schroeder (Dist. 3) said the RCC disagreed with the idea of adding two bulk pickups both because of its cost and because of concerns that more waste would get sent to the Dane County landfill rather than being resold.
“A lot of times it’s just very easy to put it out on the curb,” she said. “There are other options of trying to get as much use out of items as possible … it would be great if we could encourage that.”
The RCC was also concerned about communicating with residents about the timing of the two bulk pick-up days, Schroeder added.
Residents can have Pellitteri pick up bulk off the curb at any time, under the contract, but the cost of doing so is added directly to their taxes.
The council was divided on its benefits.
Ald. Dorothy Krause (D-1) was torn, saying having a twice-yearly collection would allow people to “curb shop” for items left out on the street, but she also made a point of wanting to see people reuse items by selling or giving them away.
“I am a very strong proponent of trying to pass things down to people who could make continued use of it rather than landfilling it,” she said. “On the county level, we’re talking about approaching the end of the landfill’s life and having to look for new land.”
Ald. Anne Scott (D-1), who was in favor of the bulk collections, said there’s just too much junk on the side of the road that needs to be taken care of.
“We have garbage that sits out, we have mattresses, couches, we have stuffed chairs … stuff sits on the curb for weeks at a time,” she said.
In an attempt to negate the increased cost of recycling, city staff encouraged the reduction of brush pick-ups from 14 to 12 because of low participation – some pick-ups had less than 10 percent of residents using the service, Schroeder said.
Ald. Tom Clauder (D-4) disagreed with the staff recommendation, the brush pick-up option is important in his district, as it has a significant number of trees.
“You start messing with trash, you’re in trouble,” he said. “You can’t tell people when to trim their treetops … to reduce (brush pick-up) is not the direction we want to go.”