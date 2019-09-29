Three people are in the hospital with injuries after being shot on the 2100 block of High Ridge Trail just before noon Sunday.
Police responded to a report of shots fired, finding two people with gunshot wounds in a parking lot upon arrival, according to a news release from the department. One of the victims had life-threatening injuries, and both were taken to an area hospital for treatment.
A third person later arrived at a hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
Police believe the incident is targeted and not random. There will be investigative personnel on the scene for the “foreseeable future,” the release stated.
Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to call the Fitchburg police at 270-4300, or Madison Crime Stoppers at 266-6014.