Fitchburg taxpayers in the Verona and Madison school districts can expect to see big property tax increases this year.
The city mailed its unusually complicated tax bills this week with bad news for homeowners in both areas – average increases of nearly $400 per home.
Oregon School District taxpayers, meanwhile, get somewhat of a reprieve despite last year’s $46 million referendum to build a new school, paying around $100 less on average, according to calculations provided by the city.
Mostly, the increases are due to rising home values around the city, and that’s why the exact impact of the changes in property taxes will vary significantly from home to home.
The method of keeping property tax assessments in line with market rates varies from community to community. That can make it confusing for homeowners as they see their bills change from year to year and try to follow how each government’s taxes are changing.
For example, despite the Verona Area School District announcing that its equalized tax rates were nearly even for the third year in a row, Fitchburg taxpayers in that area (mostly the west side of the city) saw increases of nearly $200 each of the past two years.
They will get hit with a $369 increase this year (including an offsetting increase to the state’s Lottery Credit). That’s partly owing to what was at the time the largest construction referendum in state history, when voters approved $182 million for a new high school on the west side of Verona.
In the Madison Metropolitan School District area of Fitchburg (mostly the north side), where MMSD is considering both a $36 million operating referendum and a $315 million building referendum next year, the increase was $22 last year but $390 this year.
In OSD (south and east), which passed a $46 million construction referendum last year for a new school on Fitchburg’s east side, the average home’s property taxes went up $4 in 2017, increased $126 last year and will fall by $116 this year.
In addition, some homes will experience large increases and others might have no increase at all, based on the City of Fitchburg’s rolling assessment method, which analyzes market rates by neighborhood and property type.
That method typically prevents the shocking increases in property values seen in communities such as Verona, which holds values even between full reassessments unless there’s a sale or a change in the home, such as an addition.
Fitchburg produces three sets of tax information, one for each district, but uses a common average across the city, which can add to the confusion.
This year, that average home went up from $294,000 to $310,900, a roughly 5% increase that’s commensurate with the Dane County average. But the actual average could vary in each school district area.
One change that’s common to most tax bills in the city (those which are a property owner’s primary home), the state’s Lottery Tax credit, will save homeowners some money, as it’s increasing by $27. It does not vary based on the price of the home.
Going the other direction, all single-family, duplex and triplex homes in the city will get hit with an increase in the city’s garbage rates, which are going up $41 per home. That’s mostly a result of a change in the global market for recyclable materials, and some other communities in Dane County are seeing increases or changes to their services for the same reason, as well.
Typically, school taxes account for about half of a property’s tax bill. This year, the city’s share of the tax bill, which is about 40 percent, will bring a $67 increase to the average homeowner.
County taxes are also a factor, adding an average $38 to each bill.