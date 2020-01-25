A Sub-Zero employee was uninjured Thursday night after he was shot at while following individuals who were found going through vehicles, according to a Fitchburg police release.
At 8:14 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, Fitchburg police received a report of thefts from vehicles in progress at Sub-Zero, 6061 Basswood Drive. Upon arrival, police discovered that three males, described as either white or Hispanic in the news release, had been going through the parking lot looking into cars.
An employee had spotted the three individuals, who fled in what was described as either a Chevy Lumina or Toyota Camry, after hearing a car alarm. The Sub-Zero employee then followed the car in his personal vehicle but reported being shot at by one of the individuals.
Neither the employee or his vehicle was damaged, but a shell casing was found, the release stated.
Police are asking that anyone with information about the incident call their main number at 270-4300 or the anonymous tipster line at 270-4321. Madison Area Crime Stoppers can be reached at 266-6014 or at madisonareacrimestoppers.org.