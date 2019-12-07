A Sub-Zero employee is dead after being trapped inside a piece of manufacturing equipment on the evening of Friday, Dec. 6.
The Fitchburg Fire Department extricated the person from machine at the facility on Basswood Drive, a department news release stated. After a medical evaluation, the employee was pronounced dead.
The person’s identity will be released at a later date, according to the Dec. 7 release. The release states the entrapment was an “accident.”
The emergency call was made about 8:14 p.m., and the person was reported to be without a pulse and not breathing.
The release states the incident is under investigation by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the Fitchburg Police Department, the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office and Sub-Zero representatives.
Fitchburg police and Fitch-Rona EMS assisted with the incident.