The Fitchburg Common Council has eight alders again.
Shannon Strassman received four votes from among the other seven alders at the Aug. 13 meeting to appoint her to the seat left vacant by Dan Carpenter’s resignation this year when he moved out of District 3.
She will serve in the District 3, Seat 6 role until April 2020, after the election for a two-year term for the seat.
Strassman interviewed at the July 24 Committee of the Whole meeting along with Sam Voorhees and Patrick Cheney, the other two applicants for the open seat.
The UW Health nurse said that night she appreciated what Carpenter, now her predecessor, did in his more than six years in the seat.
“I do believe in a lot of the things that Dan stands for,” she said. “We need to be transparent and listen to the people that we represent and really take in account what they want instead of what we think is best for them.”
She did not take strong positions on specific topics during the interview, but said single-family housing affordability was the most important issue in the city. She said the city needs a balance of single and multifamily housing.
She told alders she was excited for the chance to learn and serve her community if chosen.
“Hopefully I will be able to learn a lot from you if I get the opportunity,” Strassman said.