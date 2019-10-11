Fitchburg police are looking for car theft suspects, one of whom rammed a department squad car with his vehicle around 4:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, while the officer was attempting to make contact with the occupants.
According to a Fitchburg Police Department news release, the officer stopped his squad car and was preparing to talk to the men in what is believed to be a stolen white Audi SUV in a parking lot on the 4500 block of Thurston Lane. Suddenly, then the driver intentionally drove into the side of the squad car, ramming it aside to make his escape, the release said.
The vehicle drove out of the area at a “high rate of speed” and other officers briefly engaged in a pursuit of the vehicle. The officer was not injured in the collision.
According to the release, the suspects are black men in their early 20s and the SUV likely has damage to the front passenger side.
Anonymous tips can be shared by calling the Fitchburg Police Tipster Line at 270-4321 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014.