Fitchburg residents will have at least one primary election to vote for during the Feb. 18 election, but some will have two to vote in.
The two local races in the city include a primary election for the District 4 aldermanic seat that covers much of the southern portion of the city and a run-off for the Seat 6 for the Madison School Board.
While only some of the Fitchburg residents will be able to vote in those primaries, all will be able to participate in the primary for the state Supreme Court.
Three candidates are running for the 10-year state seat – incumbent Daniel Kelly, Ed Fallone and Jill. J. Karofsky – with the top two vote-getters facing off in the April 7 election.
Kelly first joined the Supreme Court in 2016 when he was appointed by Gov. Scott Walker to fill Justice David Prosser’s vacated seat. Kelly, a former special prosecutor for the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office who has co-founded his own law firm, is an advocate for school choice and individual’s rights, according to his campaign website.
Fallone, who has been a law professor at Marquette University since 1992, has “dedicated his life” to making the legal system more affordable and supporting the needs of Wisconsin’s Latino community, according to his campaign website. Fallone, who first ran for the Supreme Court in 2013, said on his campaign website that he wants to return integrity to the court through nonpartisanship.
Karofsky, a Dane County circuit court judge, is running to get “our state and country back on the right track” and pledges to serve the needs of crime victims, promote racial justice and protect marriage equality and women’s rights, according to her campaign website.
Kelly received an endorsement from President Donald Trump during one of the president’s rallies in January, and both Fallone and Karofsky are being backed by progressive elected officials and judges.
Karen Ball, Christina Gomez Schmidt and Maia Pearson are running for the Madison School Board’s Seat 6 to be vacated by incumbent Kate Toews, who is not seeking re-election. According to a Feb. 5 Cap Times story, both Ball and Gomez Schmidt said they are most passionate about closing the opportunity gap between students of color and their white peers, and Pearson said having all-day 4K would help both close the opportunity gap and ease transportation concerns that come with half-day programs.
There are also three candidates running for the District 4 seat for the Fitchburg Common Council – Marc Jones, Scott Lehmann and Randy Udell. A story detailing the candidates, and submitted questionnaires will be available at a later date in the printed Fitchburg Star and on ConnectFitchburg.com
The April election will also feature a primary race for Democratic party presidential candidates, who will then run against Trump in the November general election.