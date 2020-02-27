Drivers will need to reduce their speed on parts of Seminole Highway and Syene Road in the coming weeks.
The Common Council approved speed reductions on both roads at its Feb. 25 meeting. The changes are prompted by the emerging neighborhoods of the roads, where housing and business developments have increased both traffic counts and the number of intersections along the roads.
The changes to speed limits are:
• Syene Road between McCoy and Irish Lane: 35 mph
• McCoy Road between Syene and County Hwy. MM: 40 mph
• Seminole Highway between the city's northern border and Lacy Road: 35 mph
The speed limit on Seminole Highway south of Lacy Road will remain at 50 mph.
Seminole Highway south of Lacy Road sees 3,600 travelers per day, in comparison to 9,800 drivers on the portion north of Lacy going up to the city’s northern border, according to a referral document from city staff.
Many of the roads were considered to be rural when the speed limits were originally set, especially in the case of Syene Road, the document states.
“Now there is more traffic, more accesses, more bike and pedestrian traffic all sharing the same space,” the document states. “These conditions coupled with a new fire station and reduced sight distances provide the opportunity for more collisions as motorists require more time to make complex driving decisions.”
According to the document, drivers have already begun to drop their speed on Syene Road to between 35-40 mph on the road north of East Cheryl Parkway. That’s mainly due to environmental factors where homes are just a couple dozen feet from the shoulder, despite the road’s speed limit of 45.
Staff anticipate drivers will exceed the speed limits on Syene south of East Cheryl Road because of the rural design of the road, the document stated.