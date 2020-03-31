An inmate being transported by City of Fitchburg police was taken into custody after shots were fired at UW Hospital.
Two Fitchburg officers were transporting an inmate to the emergency room when the inmate tried to disarm one of the officers. The officer shot his weapon into the ceiling of a waiting room during the struggle, according to Channel3000.
No injuries have been reported.
University of Wisconsin-Madison police sent an initial tweet warning people to “take shelter and secure doors. Avoid this area.”
Ten minutes later the university sent another tweet stating, “the incident at UW Hospital is secure. There is no threat to the public. The suspect is in custody.”