The City of Fitchburg police department has changed its shift schedule and how officers interact with the public to help limit the spread of COVID-19.
Chief Chad Brecklin told the Star officers have tried to reduce how many times they go out in public by trying to see if issues or complaints can be handled over the phone.
There are situations where officers have to physically be present, Brecklin said, including traffic collisions, disturbances and fights, but for the most part, officers try to handle situations with just a phone call if they can.
“Obviously any call that needs an officer to be present, or multiple officers in physical presence, is still going to be responded to,” he said. “It’s kind of on a case-by-case basis … there’s still quite a few things that are going to require the physical presence of one or more officers.”
Officers are also limiting traffic stops to people who present a serious danger to other travelers, Brecklin said.
When officers have to respond in person, they’re trying to maintain social distancing by talking in apartment hallways or in front of residence homes, Brecklin said.
The department has also closed off its lobby to the public and has suspended certain services like fingerprinting and live trap rental. Brecklin said that department management has also tried to reduce contamination by splitting the force into two rotations of six days on, six days off, rather than the overlapping shift schedule that was previously done.
Brecklin said one of the biggest challenges in mid-March was adapting the staff and facilities to COVID-19 because of how quickly information was changing regarding the virus and regulations to slow its spread.
“We still have a police department to run and a community to serve, and we’ve all risen to the challenge to do that, but it’s certainly been some long days and a lot of folks stepping up to help out,” he said.