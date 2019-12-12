Spring election
Most incumbents from the Fitchburg area have decided to run for re-election next spring.
But a handful of seats have no incumbent as the window for gathering nomination papers to seek local public office next April opens.
For all local and county governmental bodies, the first day aspiring candidates could start circulating nomination papers and collecting signatures was Sunday, Dec. 1.
One incumbent who has announced she will not run for re-election is City of Fitchburg District 1 Ald. Anne Scott.
And in the Oregon School District – one of three school districts in the city – two familiar names will not be on the school board ballot.
Courtney Odorico, a former board president, and Barb Feeney will not seek re-election to their school board seats, both told the Star in emails.
The spring election, held Tuesday, April 7, will also be a primary for the 2020 presidential election held later that year on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Incumbents have until late December to announce if they do not plan to run again, providing prospective candidates time to collect signatures to get nominated. Each race has a different number of qualified signatures a candidate must collect to get their name on the ballot, and all nominations must be fully completed and turned in to each respective organization clerk or agency by the end of the day Tuesday, Jan. 7.
Candidates who plan to run again include Mayor Aaron Richardson, who is running for the post again after holding it for a little less than a year.
Three Fitchburg Common Council members, Alds. Dan Bahr (D-2), Shannon Strassman (D-3) and Janell Rice (D-4) have all filed to run again. This is the first year in the city’s 36-year history that half the council will be up for election; in prior years it was all or none.
Both of the school board members in the Verona Area School District, Debbie Biddle and Kristina Navarro-Haffner, will be on the ballot. Navarro-Haffner’s seat is limited to candidates from the City of Verona, but all district residents have the ability to vote for all seats.
Biddle is serving out the final year for former board member Russell King, who resigned partway through his term.
Three seats on the Madison Metropolitan school board will be up for re-election – the seats of Kate Toews, Nicki Vander Meulen and Savion Castro, who’s only spent a few months on the board fulfilling the term of Mary Burke, who resigned in July. Two of those candidates, Vander Meulen and Castro, have publicly stated they plan to run again.
Two Dane County Board supervisors, Dorothy Krause (District 27) and Ann DeGarmo (D-33), also plan to vie for their seats again.
Candidates must file a campaign finance registration form prior to collecting signatures on nomination papers for their respective jurisdiction; otherwise, the District Attorney would have the right to file a complaint for campaigning without being registered.
The spring election will also feature an election for the city’s Municipal Court judge; a state Supreme Court Justice; a court of appeals judge for District 4, which covers the southern central and western part of the state; and a Dane County Circuit Court judge.
Dane County
As of Wednesday, Dec. 11, both county races for the city had no challengers.
Krause, who represents the northwestern corner of the city, told the Star she plans to run again to make sure people in the area who are of lower socio-economic status have a voice on the board.
DeGarmo was elected in a special election last June after long-time representative Jennifer Dye vacated the seat after being hired into Gov. Tony Ever’s administration. Her district represents the rest of the city.
Potential candidates must fill out four documents – a Campaign Finance Registration statement form that should be filled out prior to announcing intentions to run; a Declaration of Candidacy form; nomination papers that should include at least 50 signatures from the district of candidacy, and no more than 200; and a completed Statement of Economic Interest describing what organizations a candidate’s immediate family members are involved with, where their income comes from and what real estate is owned.
All materials must be turned in to the Dane County clerk by 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7.
If there are more than two candidates running for a single district, a primary election will be held to narrow the field Tuesday, Feb. 18.
City of Fitchburg
At least two people will challenge an incumbent this spring.
Gabriella Gerhardt, a District 2 resident, will be on the ballot alongside incumbent Bahr come April.
Gerhardt said in a news release she believes “citizen engagement in policy decisions is vital.”
“As the campaign unfolds, I look forward to meeting with neighbors, learning more about our shared values and finding ways we can work together to ensure that Fitchburg remains a vibrant community where everyone can thrive,” she wrote in the release.
Bahr confirmed to the Star Dec. 2, he would be running for his seat again and said in a news release that as an alder, he has “been a dependable voice for fiscal responsibility.”
“As your Alder, I have made your issues my issues at City Hall,” the release wrote. “I have led the fight to restore balance to ensure that citizens’ voices are heard when it comes to growth and development decisions in the city.”
In District 4, newcomer Randy Udell, treasurer for the Wisconsin Democratic Party, will challenge Rice for Seat 8.
Rice is also running for reelection after being elected this past spring to a one-year term. The seat up for reelection will return to being two years in length after the terms were staggered in the last election to avoid having the entire council up for reelection every two years.
Joe Maldonado, owner of Luna’s Groceries and director for community impact for the United Way of Dane County, has filed to run for the seat that Scott will vacate in April.
Verona Area School District
The two seats on the school board up for re-election are an at-large seat and a City of Verona seat.
City of Fitchburg residents will be eligible to run for only the at-large seat.
Every year, the entirety of the Verona Area School District residents vote on an at-large member, with the exception of every third year, which has two at-large seats up for election. Every three years, a seat specific to a resident of the City of Verona, the City of Fitchburg or outside the cities is up for re-election.
Nomination papers can be picked up at the district administration office, 700 N. Main St., Verona, and school board clerk Tom Duerst will review each set of nomination forms to ensure all of their 100 signatures qualify.
Duerst said he recommends having more than 100 signatures, in case not all of them can be counted as legitimate voters of the Verona Area School District, he told the Press last Friday.
Oregon School District
Open for election in April are two seats in Area II and one seat in the Area III region. Those are held by Courtney Odorico (II, Seat 1), Feeney (II, Seat 2) and Tim LeBrun (III, Seat 1).
Feeney told the Observer this week she will not seek re-election to spend more time with a growing number of grandchildren. District clerk Katie Hertz said neither Odorico nor LeBrun had filed non-candidacy papers as of last week Friday.
With reapportionment comes changes in term lengths and the districts members serve.
The reapportionment gave Area II an extra seat – raising its representation to two representatives – and consolidated the remaining townships in Areas III and IV into one constituency that also holds two seats.
While both of the Area II seats represent the City of Fitchburg and the towns of Blooming Grove and Dunn, only one of the seats will have three year terms; whoever gets elected into Seat 1 will serve two years. The Area III seat will also serve a three-year term.
District superintendent Brian Busler said earlier this year the purpose of reapportionment is to evenly distribute the number of students geographically.
Odorico was first elected to the board in 2003, representing the City of Fitchburg in Area II, and later was chosen as its president before being defeated in 2014 by former board president Charles Uphoff. She reclaimed her board seat three years later after Uphoff declined to seek re-election, running unopposed.
Feeney was first elected in 2014 to represent Area II (towns of Blooming Grove, Dunn and Rutland) when she defeated incumbent Lee Christensen, and three years later ran unopposed.
Madison Metropolitan School District
Madison school board members have a lot of responsibility coming their way in 2020 – a new superintendent, continued discussions about the contract of the school police officer and two referenda that will hit the ballot in November 2020.
All three of the seats up for reelection are at-large, meaning any adult who lives within the district can run for a seat.
The superintendent search started earlier this year after former superintendent Jennifer Cheatham resigned in March to join the faculty at the Harvard Graduate School of Education. In the interim, Jane Belmore is serving in the role, but the district hopes to have a decision on a new superintendent made in February, with a start date of or before July 1, 2020.
Those elected will face continued discussions about having SROs in the district’s four public high schools, a point of contentious debate over racial disparity in school arrests and two referenda that will be on pace to be two of the largest referenda in state history. The two referenda, a $315 million capital and $36 million operating, would preliminarily fund renovations at each of the four public high schools, build a new elementary school in the Rimrock Road area and consolidate Capital High School into the Hoyt building.