The first of the elected city officials nearing the end of their terms has announced his intent to run for re-election.
Mayor Aaron Richardson announced Thursday, Nov. 14, he would run for a second term after being elected to the city’s first and only one-year mayoral term earlier this year. Should he win, the next term he would serve would last for three years.
The lifelong Fitchburg resident, who pledged to run for a second term if elected for the first, said one year doesn’t feel like enough time to accomplish the goals he has for the city.
“It was a good chance to see how things went, how I liked the role, how it fit in my life,” he told the Star in a phone call Thursday afternoon. “I’ve really enjoyed it a lot, and it’s been great to have such a huge … positive impact on the community.”
The city adjusted its election terms prior to the April 2019 election to end the pattern of every-other-year elections. Now, half the Common Council will be up for election each year to a two-year post and the mayor will serve three years, rather than the previous two.
The four other elected officials who will be up for re-election this year are Alds. Dorothy Krause (Dist. 1), Julia Arata-Fratta (D-2), Shannon Strassman (D-3), who was appointed to the council this year after predecessor Dan Carpenter vacated the role after moving outside the district, and Janell Rice (D-4). None has publicly announced plans for re-election.
Prior to winning his mayoral bid against incumbent Jason Gonzalez last spring, Richardson had served as the alder for District 3, Seat 5.
In his news release, Richardson said he again will turn away campaign donations from builders or developers. He said he wants residents to know he’s making decisions in their interests, rather than hoping for favors later.
A marketing consultant and substitute teacher, Richardson is also a member of the Fitchburg Lions Club, a youth basketball coach and a beekeeper, according to his release.
Should he be re-elected, Richardson said he looks forward to working with the City of Madison regarding the dissolvement of the Town of Madison and incorporating parts of it into Fitchburg and pursue development that allows the city to “grow responsibly.”
“We want to make sure we’re growing where we want to grow, not necessarily where they want to grow,” he told the Star. “It’s a tough balance … we want to make sure that organizations, whoever that is, builders, developers, anyone, feels like we want to work with them and find the right solution.”