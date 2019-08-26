A Verona Area High School student died in what reportedly is being investigated as a homicide over the weekend.
Senior Shay Watson was identified as the victim by the Wisconsin State Journal, who cited his step-grandfather. Watson was also mentioned in various social media posts, including from someone posting as his brother. Watson was a VAHS football player and track athlete last year.
Principal Pam Hammen announced the death of an unnamed student in an email to parents Monday morning. Verona Area School District public information officer Kelly Kloepping told the Star she could not confirm whether the student was the subject of the Fitchburg Police Department’s ongoing homicide investigation, though News 3 Now reported that it was related before changing its online story.
“We only know what was released in the email at this time,” Kloepping told the Press in a text message.
A dispatcher at the police department said at 1 p.m. the department could neither confirm nor deny whether the victim was a VAHS student.
Hammen sent a letter to school families at 11:52 a.m. Monday about “the unfortunate news of the death of one of our Verona Area High School students which occurred over this past weekend.”
“First and foremost, our deepest sympathies go to the family of this student,” Hammen wrote. “At this time, we are not able to release the name of the student as the investigation continues, nor do we know any further details about the incident at this time.”
The Fitchburg police investigation began Sunday night just after 9 p.m., when officers responded to a report of a dead body found in a residence on the 2700 block of Lyman Lane, according to a news release from the department.
Police are asking anyone with information, including home surveillance video from Sunday evening, to call 270-4300.
The department wrote that no further details are being released at this time. An autopsy was scheduled for Monday morning.
Hammen’s letter states that the district sent the letter to allow families to monitor students’ well being in case they knew the student. The student services team, including counselors, will be available to provide support, according to the letter.
The school year began Friday in the Verona Area School District, and Monday was the first day for all high school students to attend.
News 3 Now, the website of WISC-TV Channel 3, reported that Kloepping had confirmed the VAHS student’s death was related to the homicide investigation, but has since changed the initial story. Kloepping told the Star later she “can’t confirm anything at this point” when asked to make the same confirmation.