When the orange barrels arrive in a few months along Fish Hatchery Road, up to 44,000 commuters could be affected.
The city is hoping to get information about the reconstruction project to as many of those people as possible with a public information meeting on March 12.
From 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 12, in the Wyndham Garden Fitchburg ballroom, city staff will discuss the construction schedule and what to expect about its impact on the area. There will also be time to answer questions, city senior transportation engineer Bill Balke wrote in an email to the Star.
“We are hoping to reach an audience that might not regularly check social media for updates and how to stay updated leading up to and during the construction,” he wrote.
The $22 million reconstruction project was initially meant to be completed in a year, but was broken into two when the city rebid it to for a lower cost. Construction will start this spring, with the roadway from the Beltline to Traceway Drive set to be finished in 2020, and the remainder down to Brendan Avenue in 2021.
The project will completely reconstruct the road and utility infrastructure, and attempt to improve intersection safety and congestion issues, according to a city Frequently Asked Questions document. The roadway will remain open during construction, but will go down to one lane each way.
For information, visit fitchburgwi.gov.