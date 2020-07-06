A propane grill is suspected to be the cause of a deck fire at a Fitchburg duplex on Monday afternoon.
According to a news release from the City of Fitchburg Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire on the 2600 block of Norwich Street around 3:30 p.m. July 6. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire within a few minutes of arriving, and confirmed the fire had not spread into the building by looking at the interior of the building with a thermal camera, the release stated.
All residents were able to get out of the home safely with no injuries and no structural damage was done to the building.
Fire departments from the cities of Verona and Madison and the Town of Madison, and Fitchburg police provided aid.